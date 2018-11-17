We Are Also Citizens; Not Spectators--Mahama Tackles Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has taken on President Akufo-Addo for saying he will not respond to criticisms of flagbearer aspirants about his government.

John Mahama said aspirants are also citizens of the country who can criticize Akufo-Addo and his government, and they expect a response from him.

Mahama, who was addressing delegates at the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 9th delegates' conference on Saturday at the Trade Fair Center in Accra, said if Akufo-Addo persists with his posture of not responding to aspirants, Ghanaians will eventually demand accountability from his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“What I wish to remind Mr. President is that, as presidential aspirants, we are also citizens and not spectators, and we are only amplifying the voice of our fellow citizens. Mr. President can choose not to respond to us, but eventually, citizens will demand that response and exact a verdict [on the government],” Mahama said.

Nana Akufo-Addo earlier in November said he does not find it needful to respond to criticisms of presidential aspirants from about his government.

President Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has said he will only respond to criticisms from a presidential candidate and not an aspirant.

“I am sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaigns. And, whilst at it, they are desperately trying to get me to respond to them,” Akufo-Addo said. “Let me state here and now, for the record, that President Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties. Then, he will engage those who still think Ghanaians have short memories,” he added.

But John Mahama suggested that it will be much better for Akufo-Addo to respond to the criticisms by the aspirants since they are only amplifying the sentiments of most Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, John Mahama has criticized the Akufo-Addo government for making the country worse off than it inherited in January 2017.

He therefore charged members of the party to unite and work hard to ensure that the NDC returns to power in 2020.

He also pledged to “continue to provide the needed support and encouragement for the NDC's journey to the Flagstaff House irrespective of who is the party's flagbearer is.”