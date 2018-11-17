La Chief Reminds Government Of Labadi Factory

The government has been urged to facilitate the establishment of a factory in the La Dadekotopon Municipality as promised under the One-District-One-Factory project.

The La Mantse, Nii Dr Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, paramount chief of La, who made the call said, “the La township is patiently waiting for its share of the One District One Factory project to employ some of our youth.”

He said this during a media interaction on Thursday, to highlight activities of his 30 years anniversary celebration as chief of La Dadekotopon.

According to him, La is endowed with natural resources and capable of having a factory to serve as a source of livelihood for many of its unemployed youth.

The La Mantse commended the government for introducing the Free SHS Policy which had enabled children from underprivileged homes to have access to secondary education.

He, therefore, urged all La citizens to take advantage of the education policy to help educate their wards to become competent in the country.

He said as part of the 30 years anniversary Celebration, discussions are underway to bequeath the La State a befitting modernized “Library and Computer Lab Project” for the children’s education.

Nii Tettey Tsuru also announced plans to establish a teacher training college not far from the heart of the township and expressed the hope to receive further engagement with state officials and government functionaries to have this objective realized, even for our generation yet unborn.

The celebration under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of relative peace and stability” is expected to be climaxed with a durbar to be graced by the president, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He noted that the La Traditional Council Members had been able to realize some achievements; however modest they may seem.