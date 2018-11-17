Updates On NDC Congress

Delegates of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress have gathered at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to elect their National Executives who they hope will help wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party.

Although all the positions are keenly contested, the spotlight will rest on the prestigious National Chairmanship slot and the General Secretary positions.

Former Attorney General, Betty Mold Iddrisu would have put down the revered Dan Abodakpi to stand a shot at the Chairmanship position.

Even with that there is still the formidable and experienced Samuel Ofosu, Alhaji Hudu Yahya among the others, to deal with.

Veteran party leader, the sitting General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is hoping to defend his portfolio against his incumbent deputy, Koku Anyidoho.

It is a sunny afternoon here and the other political parties present have just delivered their solidarity messages.

So far, the Papa Kwesi Ndoum’ s Progressive People’s Party, the People’s National Convention, the second political party of the land, the Convention People’s Party have all delivered their speeches; asking the NDC to elect leaders that will lead a strong opposition force against the governing party.

Minority Leader in Parliament, the NDC MP for Tamale Central, Haruna Idrisu urged the delegates to chose wisely, leaders who will work hard “for the irresistible return of the NDC to power”.

Haruna Idrisu also appealed to the party leadership to protect and preserve the seats of female parliamentarians when the party goes for primaries to select parliamentary candidates.