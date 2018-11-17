Spio Gets A Feel Of The Wind Of Change Blowing At NDC Congress Grounds

Aspiring presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah believes a wind of change blowing through the party.

According to him, the level of change which occurred during the party's branch constituency and regional level elections prove that the NDC is ready for a massive change.

Speaking to the media at the party's National Congress on Saturday, Dr. Spio-Garbrah said the wind of change shows that the NDC is ready for the 2020 general elections.

“From the branch level, look at the level of change, there was about 70 percent change. At the constituency level, there was more than 70 percent change, and the same was the regional level election. So there is a wind of change,” he added.

Over 13,000 members of the NDC are currently at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra of which 9,000 delegates are expected to elect new executives to lead the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah during the interview further clarified that the wind of change does not mean that all the executives will be defeated because “most of them have themselves change their positions.”

“Most of them are not even trying to stand in the same position. If you look at the national executives very few are trying to stand in the same position, less than ten percent. The majority are trying to be something else so they could still be eligible. This is because they know that their current positions may be hazardous,” he added.

Elect competent and trustworthy executives – Mahama to NDC delegates

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged delegates of the party who will be voting in today's national executive elections to vote for competent and trustworthy leaders who will be able to help the party wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party government.

In his goodwill message on Facebook ahead of the elections, he said that NDC could not afford to fail Ghanaians by electing incompetent executives who will not be committed to the party's election 2020 victory agenda.

“The people of Ghana are ready and willing to change the negative course in the 2020 elections. We, the NDC, cannot fail them! To end this hardship by winning emphatically the 2020 elections, we must elect National Executives we can trust. Executives who are hardworking and committed to the noble Victory 2020 agenda,” Mahama advised.

The party has over 60 aspirants vying for the various positions as the party continues its reorganisation agenda ahead of election 2020.

It has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organiser and her deputies.