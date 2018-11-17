modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
29 minutes ago | NDC News

NDC National Congress Kicks Off

CitiNewsRoom
NDC National Congress Kicks Off

The 9th Delegates Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], has taken off at the Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

This Congress is to elect national executives of the party for the next four years

The NDC has some 65 aspirants vying for various positions as it continues its re-organisation agenda ahead of election 2020.

1117201810604 1h830o4bau ndcdelegatescongressbatch143

Over 9,000 delegates are expected to cast their vote, and the venue has been heavily decorated in the party's colours.

Business activity is also on the rise as many are buying and selling the party's parahenelia.

1117201810605 1i830o4bav ndcdelegatescongressbatch149

Many of the party stalwarts including former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, are also present.

Other political parties such as the NPP and the PPP have already delivered their solidarity messages.

Some delegates are optimistic their preferred candidates will win the polls and subsequently lead the party to victory in 2020.

1117201810606 qvlxpcb543 ndccongressbatch221

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the NDC congress will redefine leadership in the party.

“The NDC will be defined as beyond opposition to a credible alternative party in waiting. The failures, slogans and cheering of the NDC are not enough. We need to govern well and differently to reflect the aspirations of Ghanaians.”

1117201810606 wbreuigtto ndccongressbatch225

The NDC's flagbearer hopeful, Ekow Spio Gabrah, is of a strong opinion that the party’s national congress will reform the party to win elections in 2020.


By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1whats worth living is proof of what you are living for. For love is a sickness that can only be cure by the medicine and the patient working together...

By: Tinesha quot-img-1
body-container-line