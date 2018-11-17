NDC National Congress Kicks Off

The 9th Delegates Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], has taken off at the Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

This Congress is to elect national executives of the party for the next four years

The NDC has some 65 aspirants vying for various positions as it continues its re-organisation agenda ahead of election 2020.

Over 9,000 delegates are expected to cast their vote, and the venue has been heavily decorated in the party's colours.

Business activity is also on the rise as many are buying and selling the party's parahenelia.

Many of the party stalwarts including former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, are also present.

Other political parties such as the NPP and the PPP have already delivered their solidarity messages.

Some delegates are optimistic their preferred candidates will win the polls and subsequently lead the party to victory in 2020.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the NDC congress will redefine leadership in the party.

“The NDC will be defined as beyond opposition to a credible alternative party in waiting. The failures, slogans and cheering of the NDC are not enough. We need to govern well and differently to reflect the aspirations of Ghanaians.”

The NDC's flagbearer hopeful, Ekow Spio Gabrah, is of a strong opinion that the party’s national congress will reform the party to win elections in 2020.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana