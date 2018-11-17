Observation is only a one dimensional insight. . There are a thousand more from other observers everyone sees differentlyBy: sereta
Ghanaians Will Vote Out ‘Lying’ Akufo-Addo Gov’t--John Mahama
Former President John Mahama has observed that Ghanaians are willing and ready to vote out the New Patriotic Party government.
According to him, this is because of the “unprecedented hardship” presented by the government led by President Akufo-Addo.
John Mahama made this observation in a Facebook post extending goodwill to his National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the party’s delegates conference today [Saturday] to elect national executives.
John Mahama, who was defeated by a wide margin by the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential elections as an incumbent, said his tour of seven out of the ten regions of the country revealed that Ghanaians were eager to vote out the NPP to change the negative course in the upcoming Presidential elections in 2020.
President Akufo-Addo
He added that “we, the NDC, cannot fail them!,” admonishing delegates in the NDC national executive elections to elect the most competent and hardworking people who will be able to help the NDC wrestle power from the NPP.
He further cautioned the delegates not to be influenced to vote for any candidate by material gifts they may be given.
John Mahama is seeking to lead the NDC against into the 2020 elections despite his loss to Akufo-Addo in 2016. Constitutionally, he can only serve only a 4-year-term even if he wins the 2020 polls.
Before he can compete in the national elections again, he needs to beat more than 9 other aspirants who also want to lead the party into 2020. In spite of this challenge, Mahama’s popularity and influence in the party seems to give him an extra advantage against the other aspirants.
About NDC’s delegates’ conference
The national delegates' conference of NDC is set to take place at the Trade Fair Centre, La, in the Accra.
The party has over 60 aspirants vying for the various positions as the party continues its reorganisation agenda ahead of election 2020.
It has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organizer and her deputies.
A total of 9,530 delegates are expected to choose the men to manage the affairs of the party in the upcoming years.
Police have said about 300 personnel will be deployed to the venue to help maintain law and order.
