Ghanaians Will Vote Out ‘Lying’ Akufo-Addo Gov’t--John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has observed that Ghanaians are willing and ready to vote out the New Patriotic Party government.

According to him, this is because of the “unprecedented hardship” presented by the government led by President Akufo-Addo.

John Mahama made this observation in a Facebook post extending goodwill to his National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the party’s delegates conference today [Saturday] to elect national executives.

John Mahama, who was defeated by a wide margin by the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential elections as an incumbent, said his tour of seven out of the ten regions of the country revealed that Ghanaians were eager to vote out the NPP to change the negative course in the upcoming Presidential elections in 2020.

“Across the seven regions I have so far visited, Ashanti being the latest, the message from our grassroots is one- “to unite and work to deliver Ghanaians from the unprecedented hardship imposed by the lying Akuffo-Addo administration…. The people of Ghana are ready and willing to change the negative course in the 2020 elections,” he said.

He added that “we, the NDC, cannot fail them!,” admonishing delegates in the NDC national executive elections to elect the most competent and hardworking people who will be able to help the NDC wrestle power from the NPP.

To end this hardship by winning emphatically the 2020 elections, we must elect National Executives we can trust. Executives who are hardworking and committed to the noble Victory 2020 agenda.

He further cautioned the delegates not to be influenced to vote for any candidate by material gifts they may be given.

Do not allow yourself to be influenced materially to decide your vote. We must elect an executive that is trustworthy, competent and in which our diverse membership all have a stake, Mahama cautioned.

John Mahama is seeking to lead the NDC against into the 2020 elections despite his loss to Akufo-Addo in 2016. Constitutionally, he can only serve only a 4-year-term even if he wins the 2020 polls.

Before he can compete in the national elections again, he needs to beat more than 9 other aspirants who also want to lead the party into 2020. In spite of this challenge, Mahama’s popularity and influence in the party seems to give him an extra advantage against the other aspirants.

About NDC’s delegates’ conference

The national delegates' conference of NDC is set to take place at the Trade Fair Centre, La, in the Accra.

The party has over 60 aspirants vying for the various positions as the party continues its reorganisation agenda ahead of election 2020.

It has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organizer and her deputies.

A total of 9,530 delegates are expected to choose the men to manage the affairs of the party in the upcoming years.

Police have said about 300 personnel will be deployed to the venue to help maintain law and order.