Roberta Annan Launches New Investment Fund For Africa

Roberta Annan’s Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) alongside African Fashion Fund (AFF) has launched Impact Fund for Africa (IFFA).

This IFFA, which is made up of One Hundred Million Euro (100million) is a new investment fund supporting African creative working in the fashion and lifestyle industries.

Launching in Paris during the Paris Peace Forum, an initiative by French President Emmanuel Macron, with the attendance of over 84 Heads of States, The United Nations Secretary General and many dignitaries, the fund will address the investments needed to leverage the power of creative and cultural industries to expand the social capital of Sub-Saharan African countries and thus contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as promote inclusive growth in these economies.

The fund was launched in the presence of Ms. Roberta Annan, Managing Partner of Roberta ANNAN, Founder of the African Fashion Fund and M. Simone CIPRIANI, Founder and Chief Technical Advisor of the Ethical Fashion Initiative (ITC).

Roberta Annan says: “I am thrilled about this partnership with the EFI. I believe it will give African brands the indispensable funding and resources to participate competitively in the global fashion economy. We are also in good contact with the European Commission, key partner of the Ethical Fashion Initiative, to identify possible way of cooperation with their new strategy to support investment in Africa and into the creative sector,” she said.

Roberta Annan’s outfits are focused on education and capacity building for African brands.