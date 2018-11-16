Akufo-Addo Admonished Police Officers To Change The Corruption Image

President Akufo-Addo, has admonished some one hundred and thirty five new Police Graduating officers to eschew all forms and temptations of Corruption as they assume office as senior officers of the Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo addressing the Graduation Parade of the 48th Officer Cadet Course of the Ghana Police Academy, at the Tesano Police Depot, said with the Police Service currently suffering low public image than it should have, as per the 2017 Afrobarometer Report where 92% of respondents believe that “some, most or all” police officers are involved in corruption, the new officers must joint the fight against corruption in the Service and not to compound it, stressing that “it can no longer be the status quo”.

“The citizenry can only have confidence in the Police Service when they are seen to be honest, and prepared to enforce the law without fear or favour. I am comforted by the fact that the current leadership of the Police Service is determined to buck this trend, and you, our newly graduating class, should assist in this endeavor,” the President said.

Resources for the Police

On resourcing of the Ghana Police Service, the President indicated that “Government, in December 2017, acquired some one hundred and eight (108) vehicles for the Service, and in support of Operation Calm Life; and I followed this up, three weeks ago, when I handed over two hundred (200) Toyota vehicles for use by the Police,” the President said.

Furthermore, President Akufo Addo said, “the construction of three hundred and twenty (320) housing units to ease the problems of accommodation is ongoing, and the numerical strength of the Service is being boosted by the recruitment of four thousand (4,000) men and women this year alone.”

Promotions in the Police Service

The President also indicated that a considerable backlog of promotions of personnel have been cleared during this 22 months of his administration.

“Between January 2017 and now, some twenty-two (22) months, a total of seven hundred and ninety-five (795) promotions of senior police officers, and sixteen thousand, six hundred and twenty-three (16,623) promotions of junior ranks, have been effected,” he added. The President assured that Government will continue to ensure that the police personnel are properly trained, properly equipped and provided with incentives to enable them discharge professionally their duties and obligations without interference from any quarters.

“We are also developing a comprehensive policy to enhance the professional competence and capacity of the police to assist them in dealing with cyber-crimes and cyber security related issues. Additionally, the Marine Unit of the Service will be resourced to work in tandem with the Ghana Navy to deal effectively with threats to our maritime boundaries and resources,” the President added. Whilst acknowledging that there are still some issues to be addressed, the President reiterated the commitment of Government to ensuring that “accommodation and equipment needs of the Ghana Police Service” are systematically resolved to enhance efficiency and morale.