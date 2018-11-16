Vodafone Introduces Christmas Promo

Mobile telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, has introduced another exciting promotion ahead of Christmas to provide its Fixed Broadband (FBB) customers an opportunity to do more.

The Special Christmas promotion offers FBB users 30 days of unlimited internet, fun-packed entertainment, free shopping, fuel vouchers as well as discounts on smart home appliances and devices. Customers can access the Fixed Broadband promotion when they pay a minimum of two months’ subscription fees in advance between now and 31st December 2018.

Speaking on the package, Patricia Obo-Nai, Fixed Business and Customer Operations Director at Vodafone Ghana, said, “Similar to previous years, we have introduced this special Christmas promotion to enable our customers to enjoy unlimited internet and exciting entertainment content with their families during this festive period. Our broadband customers can enjoy this package by simply paying two or more months’ advance and have unlimited internet for the first 30days days,” she explained.

She stressed that customers who make three or more months’ advance payments will as well enjoy additional rewards such as free IPTV streaming device with one-month Netflix access; fuel or shopping vouchers; movie tickets for the family; discounts on smart home devices; appliances; and more. She added that Vodafone is committed to finding delightful ways to enrich customers’ experience.

Customers can pay for their service using Vodafone Cash, cash or cheque, Visa or MasterCard and Vodafone scratch card to enjoy this incredible offer.

This promotion is in partnership with Electroland Ghana Ltd, DSTV, and Kwese.