The 2019 Budget An X'mas Promise

The Author

The same barrel that held water is holding wine.

The NPP in 2017 promised the participants (Ghanaians) a "working Ghana" but it turned out to be a "jerking Ghana".

Today, 15th November, 2018 another bunch of Christmas sensations has been released to seduce the ears of the participants and ignite them for Christmas.

Today's budget reading was like a carousal, like soup made from pork broth, with time, the top become covered with oil such as are the promises of the budget.

With the bunch of economic Messiahs promising us "heaven on earth" economy, we sensate "hell on earth" economy

So all these halsens from the tenure of "menuanom mfantefo'( Prez. Mills) to the time of 'king Promise' were all seductive pills to sedate our mouths.

Mr. economic Messiahs (Bawumia &Ken. O. Atta), this time, your halsens were like "selling unripe mangoes to a hungry man and telling him to store them to ripe".

What becomes of his money you've taken and what becomes of his stomach.

The budget was like halsening the sinner an air condition in hell.

"Paapa Addo" if you don't consider your children (adult Ghanaians), remember your grandchildren (posterity) and let your economic torch illuminate.

For the budget !!!, errhh🤔🤔 was it a Christmas promise?

WUDANA SAMUEL

L 300, Pol. Science.

#UEW