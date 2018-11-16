DKM Victims Confirm Payment

Customers of the defunct DKM Microfinance Limited have confirmed claims by the government that they have been paid a chunk of their investments that got locked up in the financial institution.

Alexander Obeng, Spokesperson for the affected customers, told Kwabena Prah Jnr. (The Don) on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Friday, 16 November 2018 that although there still remains a backlog to be cleared, the government has paid a huge portion of their investments.

“Under the previous NDC government, the liquidator paid everybody GHS3,500 across the board irrespective of the amount a victim had invested with the firm. When the NPP took over, the liquidator raised the amount from GHS3,500 to GHS10,000”, he said.

He added: “So, it is true as the Finance Minister said yesterday in parliament that some of the monies have been paid. We, however, want the government to also pay the customers of the other companies. The issue is not only about DKM.”

Mr Ofori-Atta told parliament when he delivered the 2019 budget on Thursday, 15 November that in addition to the clean-up exercise undertaken in the banking sector by the Bank of Ghana, the government has also taken steps to settle almost all claims of DKM customers.

“Mr Speaker, you would recall that DKM Diamond Microfinance Limited had its licence revoked in February 2016 with considerable suffering imposed on depositors, without any meaningful response from the previous government.

“That has significantly changed.

“The official liquidator received 99,858 claims and the validated claims amounted to GHS502 million.

“I would like to inform the country that out of the 99,858 claims, 79,708 (80 per cent) have been settled and depositors have been paid.

“The government has set aside funds at the Bank of Ghana to pay the remaining 20 per cent of depositors upon validation.

“An additional 12,612 claims have been fully provided for, but the customers have not as yet been able to show proof of deposit.”