2019 Budget: Residents Expose Ofori-Ata Over Completed Oda Recreational Park

Some residents in Oda in the Eastern region say the Finance Minister misled Ghanaians when he stated a recreational park in the area has been completed.

According to the residents, the park within the Oda Zongo community near Birim school remains uncompleted.

They say the project was abandoned by the contractor about three months ago.

Presenting the 2019 budget, the Minister said “Mr. Speaker, Under the Zongo Development Fund, five Astro turfs (with spectator stands and dressing rooms) were constructed at Madina, Kyebi and Walewale. In addition, five recreational parks were completed for use at Bolgatanga, Salaga, Yeji, Tafo-Kumasi and Akim Oda.”

In February, 2018, the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Mr. William Agyapong Quaittoo cut sod for works to begin on the recreational park.

The park was expected to be completed in four months and was worked on by an Accra-based contractor, Talent Discovery Limited.

The contractor was expected to work on the greening of the field, fencing it with barbed wires, construction of stores and tools rooms, provision of washrooms and a borehole for water supply.