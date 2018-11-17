Tamale Airport Cargo Village Attracts Investors

The Minister for Aviation says some investors have expressed interest in partnering government to make the Tamale Airport the nation’s Cargo Airport.

Joseph Kofi Adda said, “We are looking at the Tamale Airport where we can have a big cargo village that will provide another avenue for cargo to be received or taken out of the country.

There are a number of investors who have come and ready to go out there to work and we are going through the initial stages of entering into an understanding with them.”

Mr Adda said the investors have brought in their concepts; analyzing the costs and then accessing their stakes as well as the government’s contribution to the project.

According to him, a cargo handling facility for the export of fresh fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products will also be developed under phase two of the project.

The facility will enable these products to be directly exported from Tamale to Europe instead of being sent through Accra.

BACKGROUND

The airport was initially operated by the air force, but later handed over to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority following modifications made for civilian operations.

It is now operated by Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

Currently, Tamale Airport serves the city of Tamale, Ghana, supporting both public and military operations and handling 200,000 passengers a year.

The airport is currently undergoing a redevelopment project to upgrade its status to an international airport.

Phase one of the upgrade was inaugurated in August 2016 at a cost of $130m.

The airport is now capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft. The first commercial flight carrying Hajj pilgrims took off to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, from the upgraded airport following its inauguration.

Upgrading of the airport is expected to stimulate economic activity in the region by boosting agricultural exports and bringing other significant economic benefits.

It will also enable providing services to sub-Saharan regions such as Burkina Faso and Mali.