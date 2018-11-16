Turkish Trade Delegation Expected In Ghana

A Turkish electronics and electrical goods trade mission is expected in the country for meetings with local buyers and distributors. The visit follows renewed Turkish-Ghanaian commitments to boost bilateral trade.

Organised by the Turkish Electrical and Electronics Exporters’ Association (TET), the trade mission will showcase advanced Turkish white goods, electronics, all types of cables, lighting and security equipment, electrical production and distribution equipment.

The delegation is made up of 11 Turkish manufacturing companies and during the Trade mission to Ghana, the delegation will hold Business-to-Business (B2B) Matchmaking event with their counterpart Ghanaian businesses as well as meet key sectoral bodies and company visits.

The B2B Matchmaking event with local importers and distributors within the Energy sector, is scheduled for November 28 in Accra.

Turkey’s fast-growing electronics, white goods and electrical components sector exports over $10 billion in goods to a global market annually.

TET, founded in 1991, is a semi-governmental agency which promotes trade activities of its members. TET works with over 6,000 member companies in order to improve trade volume and cooperation opportunities of electrical electronics and ICT industries between Turkey and the world.

Relations between Ghana and Turkey reached its climax when the President of Turkey, Abdullah Gul, led a 150-man business delegation in 2016 to Ghana, to hold a business seminar and B2B meeting for the private sector.

The two countries are expected to sign five agreements in the areas of Bilateral Air Services, Health and Medical Sciences, Military Training and Science, Mutual Abolition of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic Passports and Memorandum of Understanding for the Establishment of Consultations on Political Mechanism.

The opening of Turkish Embassy in Accra – Ghana and subsequently the Turkish Airlines commencing operations in Ghana in 2010, which now flies 7 times a week have all led to increased trade and investment between the two countries.