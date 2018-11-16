Obuasi Drug Dealers Arrested

The suspects and the stuff

TWO accused drug dealers, who used a boutique for their 'ganja' selling operation, have been arrested by police in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Ernestina Asuo, 43, of Mangoase community, and Emmanuel Osei, 22, of Kunka Junction, both in Obuasi, were arrested on Tuesday by police officers from the Obuasi District Police Command.

Suspected cannabis, hidden inside a boutique store with a street value of GH¢14,520, was also seized from the woman who receives her consignments from Peki in the Volta Region.

Acting District Police Commander, ASP Daniel Ekow Gaisie, said Emmanuel Osei was found in possession of 60 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp contained in a bag.

Acting upon a tip-off, police officers arrested him at his base where he sells the illicit drugs to patrons, the police chief added.

He disclosed that Emmanuel later led the police to arrest Ernestina Asuo at Mangoase community after naming her as his source of supply.

ASP Ekow Gaisie stated that officers found 121 compressed parcels of 'wee' inside a boutique store of Ernestina Asuo, and added that the suspected drug dealer mentioned that she received the substances from Peki in the Volta Region.

He asserted that the two were assisting police in their investigations. He warned the public against collusion in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

Drug dealers have long been devising ways to transport and sell illicit drugs.