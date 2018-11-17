147 Killed By Road Crashes In The Northern Region

The Northern Region has in 2018 recorded a 35.4 percent increase in road accidents.

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), revealed that 84℅ of the road accidents were caused by motorcycle and tricycle riders.

The situation is worsening despite the Commission’s efforts to decrease the carnage on the country’s roads.

Records indicate that from January to September 2018, 192 accidents involving 284 vehicles were recorded, out which 147 of the people involved died.

In the year 2017, within the same period, 229 accidents involving 350 vehicles were recorded which led to 95 deaths.

Majority of motorists in the area particularly in the regional capital Tamale, flout road traffic regulations with impunity.

Motorcycles meant for carrying two persons are often used to carry four people and above.

Most riders do not wear helmets, and they are not mindful of pedestrians and road signs.

This practice gains notoriety during electioneering campaign season when Presidential candidates of the various political parties campaign in the region.

It is against this backdrop the that the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Road Safety Commission has intensified its campaigns on the streets of Tamale ahead of the Christmas season.

The NRSC Regional Director, Alex Aryetar on Thursday, November 15, led his personnel and officers from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and other law enforcement agencies to educate motorists on the importance of obeying road traffic regulations.

Mr. Aryetar in a Citi News interview said it was disappointing that despite the intensive public campaigns overtime, road carnage in the region is on the rise.

He served notice that from December 1, 2018, recalcitrant motorists would be arrested and prosecuted.

He condemned Chiefs and politicians’ consistent interference in the operations of the NRSC and its ally agencies.

“Attempts by people arrested for traffic and other road offenses to relate their arrest to chieftaincy and political matters would not be entertained,” he warned.