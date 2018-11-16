Era Of Terrible Roads Spark Anger In Hohoe

Residents in Hohoe in the Volta Region have blocked roads in the area as they demonstrate against deplorable roads.

One of the drivers who joined the demonstration told Joy News that “the potholes on the roads are always damaging our cars and our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

“Our politicians keep lying to us about when these roads will be fixed. we keep buying parts for the cars and we wonder when the roads will be fixed,” said taxi driver Ismaila Ibrahim.

Charles Akpalu, a resident said, “the cars in the station are not working and no taxi is moving, all roads leading to the Hohoe Municipality have been blocked.”

He said that commuters travelling outside the municipality Friday will have to travel Saturday or by other means because, no vehicle is willing to drive on the road today.

Another passenger said “some of us sat in the cars for a while and we were told the drivers will not work and till now they have refused to work.”

The police in the area are yet to comment on the issue.