Top Facts You Didn't Know About Asamoah Gyan’s Divorce Case

Asamoah Gyan's viral divorce saga which saturated the media sphere could take a long time before it evaporates out of the subconscious mind of all those who are keenly following the story.

The skipper of the national team and Ghana's most prolific player of all time is seeking to dump his wife through due process on the premise that the whole marriage has been erected on the foundation of deceit and unfaithfulness.

It seems Ghanaians are sympathizing with Gifty Gyan simply because she's trying hard to play the victim here but according to new evidence which has been made available to us by a reliable source, the mother of 3 could end up laughing at the wrong side of her mouth after the matter is followed to its logical conclusion.

Below are some hard facts which could nail Gifty Gyan in a long run.

#1. That Mrs. Gifty Gyan was originally called Sandra Gifty Gyamesi.

#2. That she got married to her husband, Eugene Odame Antwi Oware in the year 2002 by Traditional Marriage and then in the church and later to sign, at Tema Metropolitan Assembly. We have attached a copy of the Marriage Certificate which we managed to scoop out from Tema Metropolitan Assembly (T.M.A).

#3. That whilst her marriage was still valid, Gifty left her husband in Italy and came down to Ghana where she later married Asamoah Gyan but did not disclose to him that she was already married.

#4. That the story behind her marriage to Eugene Odame Antwi Oware is like this. Gifty also known as “Yoomovi” grew up in a compound house in Suhum. Her father who was then a Trotro Driver always had to travel so he always left her in the care of Mama Lucy Oware, Eugene Antwi Oware's mother.

#5. In time, Eugene Antwi Oware and Gifty became lovers. His mother encouraged him marry her to which he acquiesced. After the marriage, Eugene enrolled Gifty in a computer school. Upon completion, Eugene's brother found her a job at Nallem. She later became a receptionist at Wangara Hotel where the Black meteors camped. Gifty later went to Italy to live with her husband.

#6. Upon arrival in Italy, Mr. Oware sponsored Gifty to train as a Milliner. After several months of living as man and wife, Mr. Oware realised that his wife would miscarry every time she conceived. Medical tests revealed that she was laden with fibroids and in dire need of surgery. Mr. Oware as a good husband who wanted children paid for the operation and thereafter brought her home to nurse her himself. Months after Gifty became well and they were trying for a baby, she told her husband that she would like to go to Ghana to be a bridesmaid at a relative's wedding. Her loving husband agreed and bought her ticket to Ghana. Gifty came to Ghana and never went back home to her husband. She did not even bother to tell her husband that she did not love him anymore; neither did she divorce him.

#7. Reports reaching us say that there is a possibility that Gifty was pregnant with her first child when she left her husband. Other sources say that it is part of the reason why Asamoah Gyan has requested for DNA Test because even though he loves the children dearly and prays that they are all his children, he recognizes the possibility that they may all not be his.

#8. We have full confirmation that Gifty never told Asamoah Gyan about her pending marriage with Eugene and the reports say Asamoah was shocked to the marrow when he discovered her deceit.

#9. Meanwhile, our sources indicate that her husband Eugene who was hard-hit by Gifty's betrayal says he has left the matter to God and knows that God will deal with her in His own time. However, the rest of his family is not as forgiving. We have further reports that when the Court case began, Gifty went to Eugene's mother to plead with her to forgive her and lie for her in court that she had never married Eugene.

#11. It is said that the old lady chased her out of the place and told her if she ever comes back, she will deal with her.

#12. Meanwhile Gifty has been lying to her rented press that her first marriage was one of convenience and that she was a minor when she married, something Asamoah knew about or even engineered. This is a white faced lie. Which underage girl suffers from fibroid? Which man goes ahead to marry another woman when he knows her to be married? In fact reports say that when Asamoah Gyan met Gifty for the first time in 2003, she was already married to Eugene Antwi Oware.

In addition to the above, there are hardcore questions that needs answers and we don't think Gifty has any answers.

However, if she fails to answer or tries to lie through her rented press we shall put the bare facts out again with evidence.

The following are the questions:

1. Did she get married to Mr. Oware as an adult or a minor? And was she married willingly or by force?

2.What is Jeffery Sylvanus Dodji to her and why was her son named Raphael after his best friend / partner?

3. According to her coworkers at Wangara hotel (where the Black Meteors Camped), did she have sexual relationship with John Painstal while she worked there as a married receptionist. Is that not true?

4. What is the connection between Prince David Osei and herself?

5.Who are the real fathers of the kids Asamoah has loved and provided for all these years?

We can authoritatively state that Gifty can not and will not be able to answer these hard core questions any day, any time and for the rest of her life.

We will like to state here and again that we have both audios and videos to back our claims and everyone would be amazed if we are challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction and we are ready to battle anyone anywhere.

We can also state clearly that by the time we finish with our series, most Ghanaians would empathize with Asamoah and some of his actions would now make sense.

Asamoah Gyan himself and his family would be shocked by our next episodes because when we contacted them, they refused to comment. They thought we could not proceed without their input but at African Parrot, we tell it like it is. Check out the photos of the kids on the web and check out photos of the names associated with Gifty to form your own judgment.

Like Anas said before Number 12, the foundation would shake and the building will collapse after which we shall get honest people to rebuild it.

Keep reading for more updates.