Kumasi Contractor Chasing Fake Chief To Refund GHC10,000 Royalty

A self styled chief who has allegedly been duping people in the guise of being a sub chief of the Asemhene in Kumasi has been exposed, and is on the run.

Mr. Fosu-hene Antwi who was destooled from Kyidomhene of Asemhene in 2016 is now on the wanted list of NAT UPRISING Construction company for allegedly duping them of an amount of GH 100,000.

Mr. Nathaniel Amankwah Cudjoe of the NAT UPRISING who spoke to this journalist noted that Mr. Fosu-hene lied to them that he was the representative of the Asemhene who oversees the parcel of land at Dr. Mensah Borlaho where NAT UPRISING is supposed to be constructing a fleet of stores on the permission of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

He said Mr. Fosu-hene is a supposed capacity as Kyidomhene of the Asemhene demanded three stores, five shops and GH 30,000 as royalties supposedly on behalf of the Asemhene. After a long session of pleading they were able to pay him GH10,000 as advance payment.

However after a while, the Asemhene Nana Ampofo Kyei Baffuor got wind of the fraudulent activities of his one time sub chief and blew his cover, now the main problem of NAT UPRISING is how to retrieve their money since they still have to pay royalties to the Asemhene.

The Presiding Member of the KMA who doubles as Chairman of the Complaints Committee of the Assembly Mr. Abraham Boadi confirmed having summoned all stakeholders in the matter to ensure smooth construction of the shops.

The meeting according to him was attended by the secretary to the Asantehemaa, the Asemhene, the market leadership and the contractor who all agreed the shops must be constructed.

They however surprised when after the meeting some two traders also managed to gather several of their colleagues to deceive them into disagreeing with the construction of the shops.

It was later gathered that those two women were assigns of Mr. Fosu-hene who, though can no longer come to the construction site in person because his cover has been blown, has made certain promises to the women.

Mr. Boadi noted that they told the contractor during the meeting to retrieve his money offered to Mr. Fosu-hene since he fraudulently took it from them, but his whereabouts has now become the main challenge to the contractors.

For now Mr. Amankwah Cudjoe of NAT UPRISING says he is considering reporting the matter to the police.