DKM Customers Smile To The Bank

Some customers of the collapsed microfinance company, DKM Microfinance in the Brong Ahafo Region, have hailed government's efforts to pay the rest of the customers whose deposits are still outstanding with the liquidator.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, yesterday in a 2019 budget presentation to parliament, revealed that government has so far settled 80% of customers whose deposits were locked with the defunct microfinance and assured that efforts were in place to pay the rest 20 percent.

In an interview with some of the customers in the Brong Ahafo regional capital, Sunyani, after the budget presentation, they expressed satisfaction about government's efforts to pay them all. Madam Veronica Kyeremah, ladies underwear seller who deposited GH¢ 80, 000 with the company said she received all her money back recently and is grateful to the government.

She said she was aware most of her colleagues' deposits have been paid though not all. 'I know if it were Mahama, we wouldn't have been paid by now”, she maintained.

Another customer who gave her name only as Gladys also expressed satisfaction with government's efforts saying she had received all her deposit.

Presenting the budget, Mr Ken Ofori- Atta, assured customers that government is collaborating with the liquidator to set up a fund at the Bank of Ghana to pay the remaining 20 percent.

He said the official liquidator has so far received 99,858 claims and the validated claims amounted to GH¢ 503m. 'I would like to inform the country that out of the 99,858 claims, 79,708, amounting to 80% of the depositors have been paid', he said to the august house.

Mr. Ken Ofori Atta further revealed that, an additional 12,612 claims have been fully provided for, but the customers have not, as yet, been able to show proof of deposit.

The government purse holder assures the public that government would finish paying all of the DKM customers by December 2018.