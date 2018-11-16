Notorious Landguard Arrested

Baba Mohammed

A 42-year-old man believed to be part of a group of land guards that are terrorising land owners at Abokobi and its environs in Accra has been arrested by the Abokobi Police.

Baba Mohammed, together with five others, who are currently at large, seized tools from some people working on a parcel of land and demanded GH¢4,000 as digging fee.

His accomplices escaped but Baba was arrested by the police with the seized items and the vehicle they were using.

The suspect has been detained at the Abokobi Police Station assisting in investigations.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Abokobi District Police Commander, Superintendent Edward Tetteh, said the suspect was arrested on November 14, 2018 around 1:20pm.

He said police received a report from the complainant that in October, 2018, while he and his workers were working on his brother’s land at Gravel Pit, Oyarifa, a suburb in Abokobi, six men seized their tools, including a hammer, two wheel barrows and three shovels and demanded an amount of GH¢4,000 in order to release the tools for him to work.

He said on November 14, 2018 at about 12:30 pm, the suspect and his accomplices, who were wielding cutlasses travelled to the place on board a Chevrolet pick-up with registration Number GE 5504-16 to harass the complainant and his workers again for the said amount.

The police were called to the scene but the five others bolted upon seeing the police.

The suspect attempted to escape with the vehicle.

The vehicle and the aforementioned items have been conveyed to the police station to be used as exhibits in the prosecution of the suspect.

The Abokobi Police Commander revealed that the police believe the suspected land guards also operate at night as armed robbers.

“Police are going to clamp down on the activities of land guards within the district to allow genuine owners to develop their lands,” he indicated.

He mentioned that the police are working hard to effectively deal with the activities of land guards in the area.