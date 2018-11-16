Standard Chartered Bank Treats Clients to Wine Tasting

Standard Chartered Bank has organised a wine tasting event for its priority clients at Urban Grill, Stanbic Heights in Accra. The event provided participants an avenue to network and forge relationships as well as strengthen the relationship between the bank and priority clients.

Head of Standard Chartered Retail Products and Segments, Bossman Kwapong warmly welcomed clients in attendance. He was grateful that clients took time off their tight schedules to be part of the wine tasting event. Mr. Kwapong thanked clients for choosing to do business with Standard Chartered Bank over the years and also thankful for feedback on how to improve and shape services to better serve their clients. He assured clients their resources were in good hands and would work closely with them to grow stronger together because the bank is here for good.

Connoisseur Victoria Burkhardt engaging some of the participants

Clients were treated to an amazing wine tasting experience with Connoisseur Victoria Burkhardt. Clients enjoyed the cordial atmosphere and opportunity to network while sampling great wine. One client said “I would like to commend the bank for putting this event together, it is beautiful. It’s great to be here to have some good wine and meet good people”. Staff of Standard Chartered Bank echoed the bank’s commitment to offer value and deliver on its promise.