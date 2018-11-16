KNUST Reopens Today

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are to return to school today as the Kumasi-based university reopens.

Lectures, according to school authorities, are to begin on Monday while students will be expected to write their semester exams after Christmas.

It comes after a new council of the university was put together after a protracted disagreement between lecturers and government over the composition of the council.

The university was closed down three weeks ago after students went on rampage destroying several school properties in the process.

The protests started after the arrest of some students and one alumnus of the school.

They were arrested for a holding vigil on campus without permission, according to the school authorities. One other student who was allegedly mistreated by the internal security was hospitalised at the KNUST hospital.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has told the Students Representative Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to brace itself to face the consequences of their actions.

According to the Education Minister, any student found culpable in the destruction of university property will be held responsible and punished accordingly.

