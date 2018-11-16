NDC Ready For Tomorrow's Congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is ready for its scheduled national delegates congress to elect national executives come Saturday, November 17, 2018.

The congress will elect a National Chairman, National Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organizer and Deputy National Organizer.

Other positions are a National Communications Officer, Deputy Communications Officer, National Executive Committee Member and National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

In all 65 individuals are contesting the posts, with the contest for Deputy General Secretary drawing the largest contestants of 11, while the contests for General Secretary and National Communications Officer with two candidates each, drew the least number of contestants.

Briefing the media Thursday evening at the Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, venue of Saturday’s congress, a member of the NDC 2018 congress planning committee , Mr. Alex Segbefia said the party was not only ready to hold congress but ready to take over governance from the New Patriotic Party.

He said with the congress only two days away, all was set for the election of party officers to lead it into the 2020 elections and to take over governance from the NPP.

“We are ready for government now. We realize there is a lot going on that is wrong and the NDC has been vindicated across all fronts, in terms of what we said was happening in the country and what has to be done and how we were governing, And so if you gave us government tomorrow, we will know what to do. We know for a fact that we will go through the process and we thank God, sometimes it’s a funny thing to say, for the opportunity for Ghanaians to make a comparison, the comparison has already been made. We are ready and we know that we are coming into government again in 2020. But we are not going to point fingers, we are going to be magnanimous in the defeat of the NPP when 2020 comes. Our focus is to make sure Ghana moves on to become bigger, better and greater than it ever was and that is what we are planning for come 2020.”

On the congress itself, he said only accredited people who will be required to go through a registration process would be allowed to take part in the congress.

He said there will also be designated accreditation to differentiate various media to enable them do their work and entreated all to arrive early on Saturday to be able to go through the registration process.

Some 9,000 delegates are expected to elect the national officers, with the entire congress attendance estimated at 13,000 people.

The immediate environs of the Trade Fair as well as the inner perimeter are awash with banners and posters bearing photographs and campaign messages of the contestants. Banners of many more were still being hoisted at vantage points.

Candidates

Below is the list of candidates contesting the various national office positions.

National Chairman

Dan Abodakpi Betty Mould Iddrisu Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Alhaji Huudu Yahaya Danny Annang

National Vice Chairman

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho Said Sinare Lawyer Adu- Yeboah Sherry Ayittey Yaw Owusu Obimpeh Alhaji Sumaila Mahama Dr Kwame Ampofo Awudu S. Azorka Seth Ofosu-Ohene

General Secretary

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Peter Boamah Otokonor David Kwaku Worwui-Brown Kojo Adu Asare George Lawson Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan Nii Dodoo Dodoo Kale Cezar Ephram Nii Tan Sackey Evans Amoo

National Organizer

Mahdi Gibrill Akamba Joshua Hamidu Jemima Anita De- Sosoo Yaw Boateng Gyan Baba Jamal Ahmed Enoch Amoako- Nsiah Solomon Yaw Nkansah

National Deputy Organizer

Dr Alhassan Hanifa Kobby Barlon Vivian Abla Kpeglo Mohammed Mamudu Agbesi Nutsu Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon Alfred Kojo Triddles Ebenezer Asare Sackitey Ahmed Gedel

National Communications Officer

Fred Agbenyo Sammy Gyamfi

Deputy Communications Officer

Godwin Ako Gunn Mahama Seidu Samuel Kwaku Boahen Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu Adongo Atule Jacob Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu

National Executive Committee Member

Mohammed Mashood Alhaji Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat Sheriff Abudul Nasiru Ebenezer Effah Hackman Eliyasu Amadu Alhaji Adramani Haribu William Wilson Agbleke Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

National Zongo Caucus Coordinator