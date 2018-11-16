WordDigest: Your Glory Not Hidden

"He was the guardian of Hadassah, that is Esther, his uncle's daughter, for she had no father or mother. The young woman was beautiful of form and face; and when her father and mother died, Mordecai took her in as his own daughter." —

Esther 2:7

Amplified Bible

The opening verse says "He was the guardian of Hadassah". Who was it? It was Mordecai.

Esther was a beautiful Jewish maiden. She was an orphan brought up by her cousin Mordecai.

Esther (star) also meaning 'hidden' was really nobody to the then people.

Though a slave and also hidden, yet God had a different plan for her.

Hadassah, meaning 'perfume' or 'myrtle' was her earlier name.

Can a perfume be hidden?

Esther's glory was hidden but when the time was ripe, God's glory on her life become evident.

God saw Esther as a queen and an instrument for the salvage of her kindred.

Today situations may cause your glory to be delayed, unknown or hidden.

But God sees differently. Your glory may be hidden to the world but with God it isn't.

Keep trusting God through Christ Jesus.

Your glory not hidden.

Be empowered.

Prayer

Today, i cancel every plantations of darkness around you with the blood of Jesus, Amen.

✍Rev EZ

