CAL Bank Beach Soccer Super Cup Moves To The Western Region

Acting Ghana Beach Soccer coordinator for the Western region Lord Tawiah, has declared that his teams are ready for action come the weekend of 17th and 18th November.

Four teams from the western Region; Shana BSC, STMA BSC, Ahanta West BSC, Nzema East BSC, Ellembele BSC and Jomorro BSC.

Sea Rovers BSC and Young sharks BSC both from Central Region will join to make a total of 8 teams.

As the exciting CALBank Beach Soccer boat prepares to dock in the West, it has been confirmed that Nana Essilifie and Nana Kojo Conduah all chief fishermen from Abuesi would grace the tournament.

Also confirmed is Paulina Arthur a former miss Shama winner and currently miss Metro who has promised to be at the Abuesi Kese WO kan venue.

The CALBank Super Cup tournament would feature a total of 16 teams.

On December 2nd, the two finalists from Western Region as well as Great Accra would converge in the Nation's capital, Accra, to battle for the Champion of Champions title.

National Beach Soccer coach Daniel Kotey would then select 20 players for camping to prepare for impending beach soccer competitions in 2019.

The CALBank Super Cup was supported by Alo Drink and Oxygen World.

Report by: Dennis Mensah

(http://www.myoxygenworld.com)