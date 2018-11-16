E-waste Management Project To Create 20,000 Direct Jobs

Government’s quest to combat electronic-waste will lead to the creation of some 20,000 direct jobs through the e-waste management program, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

Presenting the 2019 budget on Thursday, Mr Ofori-Atta said, “The program will lead to the creation of over 20,000 direct jobs through the establishment of a national e-waste recycling facility, associated holding centres in each regional capital and collection centres in each of the 216 districts.”

Used electronic and electrical equipment imported into the country continues to be the major source of electronic waste, as many have not been tested for functionality, and in contravention of regional and international laws, such as the Bamako Convention, the Basel Convention, and EU e-waste shipment regulations.

The Finance Minister touched on the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling waste to help improve the environment.

‘‘Plastic waste continues to be a major challenge in the area of sanitation. To address this, the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI) is in the process of finalizing a new National Plastic Waste Policy which will focus on strategies to promote reduction, reuse and recycling. I urge our industrial sector to work with us to come up with alternative eco-friendly products from our natural resources,’’ he added.

The Integrated E-waste Management Program which was launched in August this year will among other things, ensure the management of E-waste in an environmentally sound manner and turn the challenges of e-waste management in Ghana into green business opportunities.

As part of the government’s overall e-waste management plan government has passed the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act, Act 917 (2016).

The Act marks the initiation of two key provisions of Act 917, which are critical to the successful implementation of this new Law.

Construction of the integrated e-waste recycling facility at Agbogbloshie is also underway.