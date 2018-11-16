"Money doesn't smell", ... but feels profiteers. ("L'argent n'a pas d'odeur", ... - Mais sent les profiteurs.)By: Charles de Leusse
Akoto Osei Laments Slow Pace Of Project Implementation
The Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Anthony Akoto Osei, has expressed frustration with the pace at which government’s flagship projects are being implemented.
He was however hopeful that a significant number of the pledges made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to being elected into office will be fulfilled before the end of government’s first term.
Speaking on Point Blank on Eyewitness News, Mr. Akoto Osei said he had expressed his concerns to his colleague Ministers about the rate at which funds were being released for projects by the implementing Ministries
He added that while the government might not be able fulfill all of its promises by 2020, completing at least 60% of the pledges would be considered a huge success.
His comments come in the wake of the presentation of the 2019 budget in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
The Minister provided an update on the status of government’s projects including its flagship one district, one factory programme, which is expected to see factories established in each district in the country.
According to Mr Ofori-Atta, 79 factories will be at various stages of construction across nine regions by the end of the year.
However, critics , particularly the Minority in Parliament have stated that the government is struggling to meet a number of its deadlines, arguing that some of the projects are yet to take off at all.
