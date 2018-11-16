Grassroots Soccer Is The Only Way Forward - FIFA Instructor

Fran Yilton Smith

Ahead of the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) 2018 kick off in Ghana, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has held the first "Football Educators" workshop and practical training session for over 150 children and Educators in Accra.

Delivering a presentation on Grassroots Football and it's impact on the development of the game, veteran FIFA Instructor Fran Yilton Smith

stated that it would be impossible for any serious football nation to achieve success without a grassroots programme.

"It's not only practical but also absolutely essential for football Federations to adopt and sustain a grassroots programme".

41 educators, volunteers and aspiring coaches attended the one day seminar at the Mensvic Hotel.

Former Angolan international star Raul Nerves Chipenda who played alongside the likes of Kwame Ayew and is currently the Director of Football Development, stated emphatically that education is a pivotal area of the CAF football development vision.

"If children who dream of becoming footballers but don't want to attend school, then we must take football to the schools".

The workshop was followed by a practical open play and training session for over 150 school children at the University of Ghana Ajax Park also in Accra.

The workshop was opened by CAF Internal Communications & CSR officer Noha Nashaat Nasif who outlined the relevance of session to participants.

FIFA Instructor Madam Yilton Smith delivered a presentation which outlined best methods to communicate with children as young as 7 years upwards to under 15 years with football introduction and coaching methods.

The FIFA instructor revealed that Ghana always brings back found memories for her as far back as 1991 when she was taken through her first course by the late great Ghanaian legend and technician C.K Gyamfi.

The "Football Educators" workshop and open field training session was held in conjunction with the Books & Boots Foundation.

