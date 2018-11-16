NDC Polls: I have won already - Fred Agbenyo reveals 

Barring any last-minute hitches, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to throng the Trade Fair Centre in Accra this weekend to elect its national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The current Deputy National Communications Officer who is vying for the main position, Fred Agbenyo has revealed that he has won the election in advance.

Fred Agbenyo is contesting with Sammy Gyamfi who has been tipped by so many political pundits as a winner of the National Communications Officer position ahead of the polls.

Over 9,000 delegates are expected to take part in the congress at which national executives will be elected to clear the way for the selection of a flag-bearer in December.

So far 65 people are vying for various national executive positions on Saturday.

Speaking on Peace FM political morning show dubbed 'Kokrokoo' on Thursday, November 15, 2018, Fred Agbenyo said per the experience that he has gained as the Deputy National Communications Officer in the party would help him to handle the main position effectively.

He added that the delegates across the country have assured him victory.

Fred Agbenyo who sounded biblical on the show revealed that God has appointed him as the next National Communications Officer for the party, NDC.

"Mr. Kwami, God has made me the next National Communications Officer and the delegates themselves have pledged to elect me and I can confidently tell you today that I will win the contest and I have won already and let me add that I trust my delegates that they will not fail me", he revealed.

Fred Agbenyo promised to work closer with the grassroots and provide an effective communication work and a vibrant one.

"An elected National Communications Officer should not always sit in Accra and work but you have to be with the grassroots so I'm going to be with them and organise workshops for them to propagate the success of NDC since 1992 and also expose the corrupt deals of the NPP government", he stated.

He added "When I was working with my boss, Solomon Nkansah, I respected him and he also respected me so the same thing I will do to my Deputies to help the NDC recapture political power from the NPP in 2020".

“I have always maintained that the National position I have taken is not about speaking on radio or television but strictly a leadership position. It’s purely a managerial position and you need someone with the requisite experience and maturity

“One of the things I hear them say repeatedly is that much as in the same way they will not sit down to win an election for someone to impose leaders on them is the same way they will also make sure they reward people who have served the party”, he reaffirmed.

Commenting on Anti-Mahama mantra, Fred Agbenyo who has been tagged as an Anti-Mahama by his opponent, said he is never against the former President, Mr. John Mahama and added that he supports any Presidential aspirants since they are one family.

"Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi, let me clear this by my opponent, when I got to the various constituencies in the country, my opponent has tagged me as Anti-Mahama and I had opportunity to explain things to them and they later understood me and they realized that I have worked hard for the party and they vowed to vote massively for me", he cleared the tag.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity and advised his opponent to do a clean campaign and added that after the congress the NDC must be seen as one family and united to wrestle political power from the NPP to develop this country.

The party has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organizer and her deputies.

Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, was elected NDC’s National Women’s Organizer in an on October 27, 2018 election.

Two other persons-Maame Efua and Abigail Elorm were elected deputy women’s organizers.

The exercise held in the Central Region, also saw the election of former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North, George Opare Addo, as the National Youth Organizer of the party while Edem Agbana and Ruth Dela emerged as deputy national youth organizers.

ASPIRANTS

For the National Chairman, former Attorney-General, Betty Mould Iddrisu is battling the seat with party giants such as Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Danny Annang and Dan Abodakpi, a former Minister of Trade and Industry.

The National Vice Chairman position has party bigwigs as Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho, Said Sinare, Lawyer Adu- Yeboah, Sherry Ayittey, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama, Dr Kwame Ampofo, Awudu S. Asorka and Seth Ofosu-Ohene.

Incumbent General Secretary and plain talker Johnson Asiedu Nketiah would slug it out with Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho, former Aide to late President J.E.A Mills.

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Peter Boamah Otokonor, David Kwaku Worwui-Brown, Kojo Adu Asare, a former MP for Adenta and a former Presidential Staffer, George Lawson, Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan, Nii Dodoo Dodoo, Kale Cezar, Ephram Nii Tan Sackey and Evans Amoo race for the Deputy General Secretary slot.

Mahdi Gibrill, Akamba Joshua Hamidu, firebrand Jemima Anita De- Sosoo, Yaw Boateng Gyan, former MP for Akwatia Baba Jamal Ahmed, Enoch Amoako- Nsiah and Solomon Yaw Nkansah go for the National Organizer while Fred Agbenyo and Sammy Gyamfi contest the position of Communications Officer.

Other positions up for grabs include National Deputy Organizer, Deputy Communications Officer, NEC and Zongo Caucus.

FIGHTS

Even before the first vote would be cast, party chiefs are already trading accusations at each other

A retiring National Treasurer of party Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed recently descended Asiedu Nketia whom he described as being a dictator.

According to him, Asiedu Nketia is destroying the NDC with some of his actions.

He said Asiedu Nketia does not also heed to advice, adding that the party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is even unable to control him and his cohorts.

Aseidu Nketia in a rebuttal also rejected claims he is to blame for the party’s defeat dropping the blame at the doorsteps of new executives the party elected in 2014.

According to him, the party has been winning elections since he was elected in 2005, but they dropped after a particular group of executives were brought on board in 2014.

Source: Daniel Kaku