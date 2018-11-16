A story is told about a pastor, a music minister, and a deacon who were traveling. When they reached a certain city, they were attacked at gunpoint by armed robbers who took them to a secluded place and told them that they were going to kill them. They said to them, before we kill you, we want each of you to say your last word. The preacher said, I am a preacher and I have a favorite message I would like to preach. It will take an hour. The music minister said, I am a music minister and I have a song I would like to sing. It would take an hour. When it reached the turn of the deacon, he said, I hear both of them every week, please shoot me first.

PRAYER (ACTS 12:5)

Prayer is the link that connects Christians with God. Prayer is the bridge that spans every gulf and bears me over every abyss of danger or of need.

KING OF KINGS

Jesus is the King of Kings not because He is the Son of David but because He was and is the Son of God. His kingship rests on the eternal foundation of His divinity. His divine right was based on His divine character.

There is another throne that needs to come under the Lordship of Jesus Christ. It is the throne from which there issues all the orders of life---the throne of the human heart (Hundred Portraits of Christ).

SOLITUDE

W. Tozer offers this counsel:

Retire from the world each day to some private spot. . . . Stay in the

secret place till the surrounding noises begin to fade out of your heart and a sense of God’s presence envelops you. Deliberately tune out the unpleasant sounds and come out of your closet determined not to hear them. Listen for the One inward voice till you learn to recognize it. Learn to pray inwardly every moment. After a while, you can do this even while you work (God and Men).

GOD KNOWS

He knows. He knows the storms that buffet our lives. He knows the

trials that we must endure. He knows the afflictions that come into our lives. He knows the cross we are called to carry. He knows the path we must travel. He knows, and He understands, and He will be by our side to help and sustain. It is an incredible thought, that the Creator and Governor of the universe knows me and the way that I take. It is a comforting thought, that the One who holds the stars on their unerring courses holds my finite life in His mighty hands (Unknown Author).

OUR GREATEST NEED

If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent an educator. If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent us a scientist. If our greatest need had been money, God would have sent us an economist. If our greatest need had been pleasure, God would have sent us an entertainer. But our greatest need was forgiveness, so God sent us a Savior and His name is Jesus Christ (The Grace Awakening).

THE EMPTY TOMB

The ancient world boasted of seven wonders; the Pyramids of Egypt; the Hanging Gardens of Babylon; the Temple of the goddess Diana at Ephesus; the Lighthouse at Alexandria, Egypt; the Colossus (huge bronze statue) in the harbor at Rhodes; the statue of the pagan god Zeus at Olympia, Greece; and the tomb of the Persian king Halicarnassus. Of all the wonders only the Pyramids are still standing. All the others have crumbled, along with the ancient world powers whose accomplishments they memorialized. But another wonder from the ancient world is still very much alive today. This wonder is more significant than seven of these ancient landmarks put together. This is the wonder of the empty tomb of Jesus at Jerusalem.

When the body of Jesus was placed in the tomb, the forces of evil were certain they had won the victory at last. But Jesus was raised on the third day. His resurrection proved that He was more powerful than sin and death and all the other negative forces that Satan uses against us. Wonder of wonders, Jesus lived. And His dynamic power is available to all who place their faith and trust in Him (Anonymous Writer).