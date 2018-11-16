An Open Letter To Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Dear ex- president,

I am without doubt and with an extreme optimism that this letter will reach your humble office.

To begin with, I want to say a very big thank you for all that you have done and wish(ed) to do for the country. I further want to observe that, it was unfortunate to be voted against in the last general election.

Mr. Ex- president, I have keenly listened to you and read many speeches of yours; your provocative campaigns as well as your "polytrickal" propaganda; Those that sound like a mumbo jumbo in the ears of the poor man who eagerly voted against you out of resentment as well as those with fabricated and complicated diction, this has compelled me to address this letter to your humble office.

Mr. Ex president, I chanced on one of your speeches with the headline that suggests that you will not terminate 'Free SHS' policy but instead, make it a better one. On several occasions, I have seen you criticizing the 'Free SHS' policy. But Mr. president, during your regime of office, SHS education was free in the three Northern regions which was characterised by a lot of problems. This evidently impacted our performance greatly.

It was so bad that, whilst our colleagues in schools outside the three Northern Regions were studying (under the same academic calendar), we were still in the house waiting for feeding grants before schools could resume. As if that wasn't enough, the food we took were very appalling. Mr. Ex-President, are you now telling us that you can now and will make the countrywide free SHS a better one when you could hardly make the few ones in the three northern regions something to write home about. Is this one of those speeches to canvass for votes or?

Again, being a 'political animal' and following my politicians every day, I chanced on a speech of yours which you spoke about the NPP's unfulfilled promises, adding that they have made Ghanaians lost hope in their politicians. Respectfully, was this a speech delivered by and written by you?

Well, it took me by surprise especially knowing fully well how your administration performed. In amazement, I nearly swallowed an unknown insect. The funniest part was when you added that the NDC promises and fulfills. Mr. Ex-President, have you forgotten about you promising Ghanaians that you would build 200 community Senior High Schools and you eventually ended up building only 40 of them? Talkless about promising us you would build many senior high schools which I don't know whether you are yet to build them.

It is very surprising or ironical to tell us that you will make our roads better when voted into power. The question is why did you turn a deaf ear to the people in Volta Region when they told you about the deplorable states of their road during your 'fruitful' administration?

Mr. Ex president, it is good to put the government on its toes as the leading opposition party, but I plead with you not to do that to embitter their work.

Thank you.

Nsiah Isaac

0545949124

054 689 2998