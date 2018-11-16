Finance Minister Defends National Cathedral Project

The funding of the National Cathedral project will not put undue financial burdens on the state, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, has disclosed.

Mr Ofori-Atta made this known on Thursday during his presentation of the 2019 budget statement and financial policy of the Government to Parliament on Thursday.

He recalled that on March 6, 2017 - the 60th year of Ghana's independence - the President cut the sod for the construction of a National Christian Cathedral for the country that would provide the space for national events of a religious nature.

He said the President had therefore, proposed a partnership between the State and the Ghanaian Christian community both at home and in the Diaspora to achieve that goal.

He said there would be a formal launch of national fundraising campaign in December 28, 2018 in Ghana, and February 2019 in the United States.

'This National Cathedral partnership framework operationalises, and indeed is a practical expression, of the social partnership envisaged to foster participatory development of country as our collective goal,' the Minister said.

Mr Ofori-Atta noted that as a national monument, the Cathedral would house impressive Chapels and Baptistery, 5000-seat main auditorium expandable to 15000 people for national events and celebrations.

He said it would include among others, a grand central hall, a music school, and would house Africa's first-ever Bible Museum and documentation centre.

He said the National Cathedral project would also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians; bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country; and would act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

'The state is facilitating this process by providing the land, the Secretariat, and seed money for the preparatory phase,' he said.