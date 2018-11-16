Courses In Executive Master Of Science To Be Introduced At UG

The University of Ghana (UG) would soon introduce new courses in Executive Master of Science in Fisheries Administration and Management, Doctor of Philosophy in Health Physics and Radiation as well as functional law course for undergraduate students.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University, who gave the hint, said those courses would be rolled-out as soon as they were approved by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

The Vice Chancellor was speaking at a congregation for graduates in the Humanities at the University on Thursday.

A total of 4,908 will graduate at various levels from four colleges from Thursday, November 15 to Saturday, November 17.

Professor Owusu revealed that the Academic Board of the University had approved revisions to some programmes such as Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Master of Philosophy Programmes in Nursing and Midwifery.

He noted that the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement had received international accreditation for its postgraduate programmes from the Agency for Quality Assurance, through Accreditation of Study Programmes, Germany, adding that it opened doors to strategic collaborations with other institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor said the UG was committed to providing high quality teaching, learning and research experience for students and employees, thus, it would implement a review recently done by the NAB.

'The University of Ghana is committed to redefining itself as a research-intensive institution and actively encourages faculty to engage in research activities,' he added.

Due to that it had won landmark research grants, which had been utilised to enhance its research profile and earned the support of the Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID), he said.

About 31 applicants had received awards in the sum of 44,622.00 dollars and ORID had negotiated research contracts of 10,651,648 dollars on behalf of the University, he explained.

Prof Owusu said the University would continue to foster partnerships so as to promote research and exchange of students and faculty with North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

Furthermore, the University, under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Toyota Ghana, would support the School of Engineering by building an ultra-modern training centre to train students and provide equipment valued at two million dollars over a 10-year period.

It would also provide buses to convey students and a 10,000 dollar-scholarship for brilliant but needy students.

He said the University had signed an MOU with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation for Petroleum Geoscience at the Department of Earth Science, College of Basic and Applied Sciences to strengthen research and support the optimal exploration, delineation and development of Ghana's hydrocarbon resources. One million dollars had been committed to that course.

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Chancellor, called on the graduates to take stock of their achievements and let them count for their future endeavours.

She charged them to let their light shine in the world where they lived as 'to whom much is given, much is expected.'

The Chancellor commended the staff for making the time of the students fruitful.

Mrs Omodele Elizabeth Olympio-Emmanuel, the Founder of Coalition Against Sexual Abuse, advised the graduates to take responsibility for their lives and persevere without being deterred.

She encouraged them to grab opportunities when they come their way, learn from their mistakes, and keep focused as they stepped into the working fields.

Nathaniel Ocquaye, one of the graduates, in his Validation Speech, said their time on campus had left an indelible print on them and called on his colleagues to show the world that they had emerged victorious.

He urged his colleagues to make Ghana proud by showing integrity and being honourable in all they do adding that they should keep soaring and never stop working hard.

He thanked the lecturers, parents and guardians for their sacrifices, wisdom and guidance.