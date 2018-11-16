Fighting Corruption: Special Prosecutor To Get GHC180 Million Resource

The Special Prosecutor's Office has been allocated GH¢180 million in the 2019 Budget to enable it to execute its mandate of protecting the public purse.

Announcing the decision in the presentation of the 2019 Budget Statement, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the Government was committed to providing additional resources during the course to protect the public purse.

'The President remains committed to the fight against corruption,' the Minister stated. 'The Special Prosecutor's Office, which is established under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), is one of the highest priorities of Government in this budget'.

The Minister said in the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review Statement to Parliament he talked about the importance of restructuring and strengthening the Internal Audit Function in the public sector to play its expected role in ensuring effective risk management, control and improvements in governance processes in the public sector.

'The Ministry of Finance is currently supporting the Internal Audit Agency to conduct extensive stakeholder consultations as part of the key processes that will lead to restructuring the Internal Audit Agency,' he said. 'This will help to align the activities of Internal Auditing to national objectives'.

The presentation of the Budget is in compliance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution, which required the Government to present the Financial Policy Statement of the country to the legislative house.

The priority areas of the budget are; Agriculture, Industry, Infrastructure, Entrepreneurial Support, Revenue Mobilisation and Protecting the Public purse and social partnership.

The Budget is under the theme: 'A Stronger Economy for Jobs and Prosperity', which aimed at modernizing agriculture and industrialising the Ghanaian economy'.