Selling Products Without Tax Stamp Means Trouble

The Ghana Revenue Authority has cautioned traders in Koforidua against stocking and selling products such as bottled water and carbonated drinks without the approved tax stamp.

It said the failure to comply with the tax stamp law is a punishable offence and called on retailers to ensure that products bought from the warehouses had the stamp

GRA said this after various goods without the stamps were seized from over 30 shops under a special exercise conducted by the office.

Two of the shops were indeed found to have used fake stamps on their products.

Mr Theophilus Tetteh, a leader of the Tax force, called on traders to be vigilant and avoid using any unapproved stamps adding that ignorance was not excuse and shops had to call on any GRA office for the required stamps.

He said the tax stamps were not transferrable and so every new stock must have its own stamps.

Meanwhile some of the traders whose goods were confiscated told GNA that, the notice for application was too short and so pleaded that the stamp applications be expedited for them.