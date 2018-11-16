Government Lines Up Urban Water System Expansion Projects

The Government will, in 2019, expand urban water to ensure that people have access to potable water.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, said it was of major concern to the Government that in this day and age, many of the people did not have access to potable water.

He said, as such, under the "Water for All" agenda, the Government would ensure the continuous expansion of urban water systems in the country.

He noted that water systems to be expanded in 2019 and over the medium term would include the Kpong Water Supply Expansion Project - Phase Two, Aqua Africa Water Project, Yendi Water Project, Damongo Water Project, Wenchi Water Project, Tamale Water Supply Expansion Project, Sunyani Water Project, Sekondi-Takoradi Water Project and Essiama Water Project.

Mr Ofori-Atta made the disclosure in his presentation of the 2019 Budget Statement and Financial Policy of the Government to Parliament on Thursday.

'In 2019, Government will lay 190km of pipelines across the country.

We will also construct nine water systems each in the Northern Region and Central Region, five in Brong-Ahafo Region and two in the Upper West Region,' he said.

'Additionally, Government will construct 12 fully reticulated small towns' pipe systems and six limited mechanised systems in the Volta Region.'