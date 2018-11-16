Western Region: Farmer Turns Robber

A farmer, Yaw Ayitey has been hauled before the Tarkwa circuit court for robbing a businessman in between Wassa Domeabra and Wassa Japa in the Western Region.

The accused was alleged to be part of an eight member armed robbery gang.

Ayitey was charged for robbery and possession of firearms without authority.

The Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, indicated that, the complainant, Maxwell Dugan, lives at Wassa Akropong, while accused is a resident at Wassa Domeabra.

He said on July 28, 2018, the complainant was driving a Nissan Pick-up with registration number GN 8911-16 with two passengers on board from Wassa Domeabra towards Wassa Japa.

According to Inspector Anaman, on reaching a section of the road in a hilly area, eight armed men including the accused attacked them with guns.

She explained that they fired at the front tires of the vehicle causing damages to them as the tires became deflated bringing the car to halt,, the tires are valued at a GH¢1,200.

The accused and his accomplice quickly rushed on them and made away with the complainant's pump action gun valued GH¢6,000 and other personal items.

Inspector Anaman said the complainant lodged a complaint at the police station and while investigation was ongoing accused was arrested on August 2, 2018 and a pump action gun and one shot gun were retrieved from him.

The prosecution said when Ayitey was asked to produce documents covering the guns he failed.

She said the police inspected the crime scene and after investigations he was charged with the offence.

The accused denied the crime and the judge who presided over the matter, Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, remanded him into prison custody to reappear on 27 November, 2018.