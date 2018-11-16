MTN Embarks On Customer Outreach Program

Patrons of MTN in and around Dr. Mensah Lorry terminal were given a full day 'VIP customer care' as MTN set up a whole office at the terminal on Wednesday.

The MTN Customer Outreach Program which is a new addition to their annual Leadership Swap program, is aimed at reducing the stress of the customer by attending to their needs at their doorstep.

Staff of the telecom giants flooded the Dr. Mensah terminal moving from shop to shop and from one vehicle to another, in anticipation of solving any challenge of their customers regarding the network.

The staff educated the traders, commercial drivers and the numerous pedestrians on Mobile Money fraud and MTN-Ayo Insurance while other assisted with solutions to people's challenges with 4G, Mobile money reset, data issues among others.

As part of infotainment for the day, a drama group with well rehearsed acts about Momo fraud, Ayo health insurance among others entertained the crowed.

All these were done under the leadership of the General Manager for Northern Business Sector, Nii Adotey Mingle with the support of other Management members who had been detailed from their respective offices across the region.

This year's leadership swap of the MTN has been exceptionally different due to the addition of the Customer Outreach Program.

Mr. Adotey Mingle in an interview with journalists noted that it was always a joy for leaders during the time of swap pointing to new environment, high expectations coupled with the joy to serve.

He said the information and education given to their patrons on the day would go a long way to save them the hustle and tears of being defrauded by scammers.

"Do not entertain unofficial calls about your Mobile money, it is more like your bank account. If you have won a price from MTN we will call with 0244300000", he repeated.

According to him MTN management and staff are unhappy whenever anybody reports of being deceived or defrauded hence they take the education part of the outreach as a major priority.