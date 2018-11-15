Kweku Adoboli welcomed home with 'family party'

The former UBS Trader Kweku Adoboli has been welcomed home with a sumptuous local dish by family members.

Adoboli was deported from the United Kingdom where he had served four years of a seven-year sentence for a £1.4 billion fraud at Swiss bank UBS.

Adoboli was found guilty of booking fictitious trades to cover up big losses during the financial crisis between 2008 and 2011.

He pleaded not guilty, saying his senior managers knew what he was doing and encouraged him to take risks. He was found guilty nonetheless.

His lawyer confirmed he was flown out of Heathrow Airport after being detained in Scotland on Monday.

Having lived in the UK for 26 years, the 38-year-old man was said to be in a distressed state before he left London.

The Home Office declined to comment on the reports.

But on Thursday when he arrived in Ghana, his family were there to receive him with a lovely welcome party.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA