WATCH Documentary On Double Track System: Ghana At Work

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo government introduced and implemented the free SHS policy providing Ghanaians with free access to quality Secondary education.

During the second year of the free SHS in 2018, government has introduced the Double Track System to enable qualifying students an equal access to this education programme.

Watch below a documentary about the Double Track System which brings exciting relief to Ghanaian parents and students across the country:

-Peacefmonline