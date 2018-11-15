Ghanaian to serve on Commonwealth Association's Board

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service (LGS), has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) at its Biennial Conference held in Guyana, Georgetown.

The Conference, which was held on the theme: 'Transforming the Public Sector for Climate Governance,' gave participants the opportunity to explore the theme and its many implications.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Dr Ato Arthur said, his vision as a member of the CAPAM Board was for a strong, enduring and a more responsive CAPAM that would be better positioned to render invaluable services to citizens of the Commonwealth nations.

'With my background as an engineer and Local Government expert, and having had the unique opportunity of serving Ghana in several capacities, I promise to serve the Board with all my experiences'.

He said CAPAM promotes good governance and knowledge exchange among its Members and governments from the Commonwealth and beyond.

According to Dr Ato Arthur, the Association's core commitment was to provide opportunities for learning and knowledge exchange to all members and had created several instruments for knowledge exchange in order to promote good governance.

He pledged to contribute immensely in bridging the knowledge and performance gaps through a common network amongst academics, the public service, and other stakeholders to consolidate effective and efficient governance systems across the public sector.

In realizing the vision of CAPAM, Dr Ato Arthur said it sought to ensure that the professionals within the public service worked effectively and efficiently through research and sharing best practices amongst themselves to improve public service delivery.

This, he said, was informed by the idea that governments all over the world required research evidence and innovative ideas to make a positive difference in the public services that they delivered.

Dr Ato Arthur again pledged to use his experience to facilitate the exchange of knowledge in leading practices among members to strategically transform the public sector for efficient climate governance, which was now trending across the world.

'I also seek to ensure that the principles of CAPAM are held high through a collaborative effort with the Association and to crown it up with hard work, dedication, commitment to duty and an unwavering leadership'.

In advancing the objectives of CAPAM, Dr Ato Arthur places emphasis on working hard to forge a deeper collaboration with the Ghana Association for Public Administration and Management (GAPAM) and the Africa Association for Public Administration and Management (APAM), both of, which he serves as a member.

The three-day conference was designed for an international audience of senior public sector managers and administrators, and offered insightful dialogue, theoretical and practical knowledge exchange and networking opportunities.

It was culminated with the CAPAM International Innovations Awards presentations to recognize excellence in public service innovation.

CAPAM provides a forum for the active exchange of innovations, knowledge and practice in citizen-centered service delivery, leadership development and growth, public service management and renewal and serve its members as a centre of excellence in good governance and to build a more responsive and dynamic public service.

Its vision is aimed at inspiring excellence across the public service, whilst, its mission is to enable public service professionals to effectively solve challenges and pursue interests by exchanging knowledge, networking, and engaging in shared learning about leading practices.

CAPAM's work and interactions is guided by the principles of Collaborative, Agile and Responsive to Context, Innovative, Impact-focused and Mindful of Diversity.

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA