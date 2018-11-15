Big screen and selfie-lovers meet the Huawei Y9 2019

Both trendsetters and futurists agree that photography and social media are the biggest drivers of smartphone user growth.

For big screen and selfie lovers, a good smartphone is the one that makes you see beyond the edges of your phone and make you love to see yourself in photos that exceed expectation.

The Huawei Y9 2019 packs a bigger 6.5-inch display with 9.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080p resolution. The big display is bright and with a striking sunlight clarity.

A notched 6.5-inch HUAWEI Full View Display with 3D curved design gives you a comfortable grip and enjoyable viewing experience.

Users can create different effects with the AI 3D lighting such as soft lighting, stage lighting, butterfly lighting and split lighting, to name a few, all with the beautifying algorithm.

These upgraded integrations allow consumers to take landscape pictures and produce studio-quality portraits and selfies in seconds, at a professional level regardless of where they are or the setting surrounding them.

The phone has 6GB of RAM. Your apps run smoothly without any lagging issues. You can save a lot of files and install lots of apps without worrying about running out of space. The Huawei Y9 2019 supports additional storage (up to 400GB) via a memory card.

This new smartphone supports an intensified AI Power 7.0 for comprehensive power-saving technology. It notifies users when power-intensive apps are detected and restricts unnecessary auto-launch, and uses targeted power saving measures.

All the above are adequately powered by battery with 4,000mAh, providing 42 hours of call, or 7.6 hours of video, or 10 hours of gaming, bringing users a longer enjoyment experience with long-lasting endurance. It's also able to adjust screen resolution to help save power.

Huawei Y9 2019 was officially out-doored in Ghana the 8 th November, 2018 and is currently available in all leading phone shops nationwide.

By citinewsroom.com | Ghana |