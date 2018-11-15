Mahama Raps NDC Delegates I Won’t Be Complacent



FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has stated that complacency will not have a place in his bid to campaign and lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a flagbearer during the 2020 elections.

According to him, even though he is aware that he is the overwhelming favourite among the 12 party people that are vying for the enviable position in the NDC, he would not relax in his campaign duties.

Mr. Mahama, who is currently on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, stated that he would continue to visit every corner of the country and woo the NDC delegates to vote massively for him during the NDC polls.

He was of the view that it is appropriate that he personally visited the 275 constituencies in the country and campaign as a form of respect to the party's delegates, who are the kingmakers in the party.

“I know that some people will be saying that it is not necessary for John Mahama, who is the favourite of the NDC delegates and party members across the country, to be travelling and campaigning for votes.

“But I have decided to travel to every corner in all the 10 regions of the country to campaign and win more votes. This would also show to the delegates that I respect them a lot as kingmakers of the NDC”.

Mr. Mahama was addressing NDC delegates and members when his campaign train hit the Asante Akyem South Constituency. Scores of the NDC members were seen holding banners of Mr. Mahama.

The former president, who is determined to win the NDC flagbearership race, which is slated for December this year, stated that he is cock sure that the party's delegates would give him their votes to win the polls.

Mr. Mahama passionately appealed to the party delegates to give him their mandate since he is the best among the lot that are vying for the NDC flagbearer position ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

“The power is in the hands of the grass-root members of the NDC and I am appealing to you to give me your votes so that I can lead the NDC to recapture political power in 2020”, he said to the NDC members.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi