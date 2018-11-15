Ghanaian Languishes In Moroccan Prison

A 41-year-old Ghanaian is languishing in a Moroccan prison; his brother, Yakubu Abubakar, who works with an Accra radio station, has told DAILY GUIDE.

According to his brother, “Ibrahim Abubakar is serving a four-year-old jail term after he was accused of having prohibited drugs in his luggage in Casablanca on his return trip to Accra from Brazil.”

Continuing, he said his brother was coming home to have a local treatment for some health challenges when some Ghanaian residents asked him to bring some parcels for delivery to their relations. Having checked the items and made sure there was nothing illicit in them, he agreed to carry the items.

“Upon arrival at Casablanca and going through the airport's immigration checkpoint, he passed his hand luggage through the scanner as he awaited the main luggage. He was called from the information desk to report himself and when he turned up, he was told that cocaine was found in his luggage,” he narrated.

He asked to see the stuff they claimed was in his luggage but that was declined and he was rather beaten up, his brother narrated, adding that he was taken to court the next day but the case was not heard.

“He was told to just accept the charge upon the next court date but he insisted that it did not belong to him and when he sought to talk to somebody from the Ghanaian embassy, this was also declined,” he disclosed.

“According to somebody who called to tell the family, his condition is very bad,” he added.

The family in Accra is appealing to the Foreign Affairs embassy to intervene in the matter to save the life of their brother.

By A.R. Gomda