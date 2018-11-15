Ghana Is Moving Forward Under This Gov’t – Ken Ofori Atta

Ghana’s Minister for Finance Mr. Ken Ofori Atta has emphasized that Ghana is moving forward under the leadership of His Exellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, government is not proud that Ghanaians are experiencing economic hardships but what is comforting is that the nation is moving forward under this government and in the right direction.

Reading the 2019 budget today in Parliament, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta said “We are not proud of the fact that there is still economic hardship in the country but we are comforted by the fact that we have managed to ease the impact of the hardships that the Ghanaian people have been resigned to prior to December 7, 2016”.

He strongly believes that Ghana is not where this government wants it to be but it’s fulfilling to know that they are on the right path to making things better in the country.

“We are not there yet, we still have a long way to go in fulfilling the destiny of this blessed land.

“Indeed, we are being repaid for the years the locusts have eaten.

“Mr. Speaker, what is, however, clear is that the nation is moving forward under this government and moving forward in the right direction,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta indicated.

The 2019 budget statement has been tagged as the “budget of hope” and is the third budget under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.