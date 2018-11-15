Ghanaians Are Suffering Under You - Mahama Tells Akufo-Addo

Every sector of the economy is now suffering from the economic mismanagement of the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Mr Mahama said the economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo administration has brought untold hardship on teachers, drivers, traders, farmers and public sector workers, among others.

Addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Agona in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day flag bearer campaign tour, Mr Mahama observed that the hardships confronting Ghanaians is contrary to the lofty promises made by the NPP ahead of the 2016 elections.

“In opposition, the NPP told Ghanaians that their lives had been made miserable as they were sitting on money but were very hungry. They blamed the NDC government for everything,” he said.

Mr Mahama pointed out that despite the promises by the NPP to give Ghanaians a comfortable life, many people are worse off now than they were before the last elections.

Mr Mahama has, therefore, urged the delegates of the NDC to vote massively for him in the upcoming race to enable him to lead the party to victory in the 2020 presidential election.

He said when elected, he will work hard to provide jobs and take steps to reduce the high cost of living in the country.

Source: Classfm