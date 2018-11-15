Mark Of Excellence: NCC Chairman Congratulates Channel VAS Founder For Company’s Growth

Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, congratulating Channel VAS founder and CEO Bassim Haidar for his company’s growth and latest achievements, during Africa Com in Cape Town, South Africa recently

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has congratulated Channel VAS founder and CEO Bassim Haidar for his company’s achievements, during a meeting at the on-going Africa Com convention in Cape Town, South Africa, where both men delivered important keynote speeches on the opening day of this major event.

Senator Durojaiye commended the continuous growth of Channel VAS and the latest news that another major global investor, South Africa-based Ethos, has chosen Channel VAS to invest $50 million USD in the leading Mobile Financial and data analytics firm. Channel VAS is a market-leading provider of Mobile Financial Services, Big Data Analytics and Airtime Credit Services to mobile subscribers in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Europe, through internationally patented proprietary technology.

"It gives me great pleasure to watch the continuous growth of Channel VAS, a company that has originated out of Nigeria" stated Senator Durojaiye. "Its achievements, including a continuously growing global footprint, patenting of innovative intellectual properties internationally and drawing the interest of large investment groups worldwide, are truly commendable. NCC and myself personally will continue our unwavering support to companies like Channel VAS to grow even more and honor their origins."

“I would like to thank the Senator for all his support to Channel VAS and Nigerian businesses over the years” stated Mr. Bassim Haidar, Channel VAS founder & CEO. “Channel VAS has been at the forefront of the Fintech revolution through Mobile Finance from its very beginning, so working together with visionary investors such as Ethos will help us continue to expand our already massive geographical footprint at an even faster pace, bringing financial inclusion to more unbanked and underserved people globally through our innovative services.”

Channel VAS is the premium Fintech and data analytics provider, offering Mobile Financial Services, micro and nano cash loans, handset loans and airtime/data loans through big data and proprietary analytics tools. It is currently operating in more than 30 countries globally, working together with over 27 MNOs.

It is currently serving over 650 million people globally and lending more than $5 million USD daily. Channel VAS will continue to expand both its geographical footprint as well as its range of services, adhering to its mission to offer financial inclusion through accessible and affordable mobile financial solutions to the unbanked people and to fast growing young populations underserved by the traditional banking sector, especially in emerging markets.

Channel VAS avowed mission is to provide the best of breed technology and means to improve people’s lives, delivering financial inclusion and affordable loans by utilizing big data, credit analysis and a unique human-centric customer experience. Leveraging the benefits of Fintech, we ensure convenience and accessibility to financial services for everyone. As a social enterprise, our vision is to lead the global economic and social development through financial inclusion for all.