125 Persons Banned From Operating Current Accounts

The Bank of Ghana(BoG) has blacklisted 125 persons for three years from operating current accounts with banks for consistently issuing DUD cheques.

The central bank has however allowed the individuals to operate savings accounts.

A statement from the Bank of Ghana to banks said “You are directed to debar or cease them from operating current accounts for three years with immediate effect. We further advise that if they are indebted to your bank, appropriate arrangements should be made with your institution to facilitate recovery”.

Below are the lists of persons