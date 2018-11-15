modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

125 Persons Banned From Operating Current Accounts

CitiNewsRoom
125 Persons Banned From Operating Current Accounts

The Bank of Ghana(BoG) has blacklisted 125 persons for three years from operating current accounts with banks for consistently issuing DUD cheques.

The central bank has however allowed the individuals to operate savings accounts.

A statement from the Bank of Ghana to banks said “You are directed to debar or cease them from operating current accounts for three years with immediate effect. We further advise that if they are indebted to your bank, appropriate arrangements should be made with your institution to facilitate recovery”.

Below are the lists of persons

1115201893606 j5eq27t2gb bog1

1115201893607 8dt2wjivvq bog2

1115201893608 pukwo0a442 bog3

1115201893610 txobrfeq5l bog4

1115201893611 0g830n4yyt bog5

1115201893612 1i841p5cbv bog6

1115201893614 qulxoca443 bog7

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Anything God is left out cannot be successful.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1
body-container-line