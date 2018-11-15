Religiosity Versus Spirituality

So basically, Erasmus means a beloved or one worthy of Love.

I know this isn't your kind of opening to write ups you often read, but as you continue reading, you'll grow to appreciate that kind of start.

Being zealous for something is often seen with either much enthusiasm without understanding or understanding which brings to our door, much enthusiasm to carry out a work or task.

Having been born to a Christian mother [my dad also is, but laying emphasis on my upbringing], my mom did the best work on me I have grown to appreciate.

Having mostly been found in church always, I grew to love fellowship with friends in church [and didn't fully understand fellowship with believers].

I quite remember, on my 10th birthday, my mom got me a present[it was her custom to always get us stuffs on our birthday], and this time around, it was a BIBLE and A METHODIST HYMN BOOK.😊. That wouldn't be the usual awaiting present from just any other mother but I appreciated it.

Do stay with me on this little recap as that would help us fully grasp the choice of Heading I have chosen.

Looking back after I got saved one faithful Wednesday, when the sun was high in the Month of November, I realized I have been zealous with a religious relationship and never a spiritual One.

And for you to judge right, I would love to take you through some little successes I have chalked in church.

Having been a sword drill champion from society through to diocese, I've known all books of the Bible from a young age. I've also been exposed at a young age to Bible quizzes to which I rose through the ranks to being placed 2nd in a West African Methodist Bible quiz competition.

All these I did with zeal, and I'm sure they were all preparations God had placed in my upbringing to help guide me.

I grew to love reading the Bible though I had just head knowledge with no understanding in it because my mom was fond of reading her Bible.

You would wake at dawn only to find this woman sitted reading her Bible.

I've been zealously Religious beyond what you could ever imagine. [I say religious because I've tasted and seen that the LORD is good].

Colossians 2:18-20, makes us understand something which would be worth you reading.

Like young Timothy [though others argue on his age being so young exactly], I've known the scriptures since my youth, but till I experienced Salvation, I realized there was a difference in the YOKE I carried.

The latter is lighter than the former.

The more reason the Master Jesus told the Pharisees and all who were listening to "Come to Him all that were heavily laden to give them rest... as His yoke is light".

Christians need a relationship and not a religioshinship [emphasis mine (coined up)].

In the account by Luke regarding Mary and Martha, its recorded that, "Mary values the person Of the LORD to yearn to listen to Him rather than Work zealously to be seen as trying to satisfy the LORD".

The answer Our LORD gave is quite alarming, "...one thing is needful and Mary has chosen it".

Now, it helps to rightly divide the Word.

There's one needful thing, and that's relationship.

Religiosity and Spirituality both are in the Church, but one adores the Person, the other adores the environment.

In Jesus is the fullness.

Appreciate the person of Jesus to so get into a relationship with Him through His Spirit, be Zealous with a heart and understanding of the Person of Jesus.

Now, there's an exceeding Love in me when carrying out the Work in the Church, as compared to the dutiful way I did.

"..For whoever is joined to the LORD is One Spirit..."

I would like to End here and continue some other time, thanks.

AUTHOR: Erasmus Tetteh Tettey.

Rhema Youth Foundation

Writers Department Zoe Zone